Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5362 San Benito Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
5362 San Benito Dr
5362 San Benito Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5362 San Benito Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 5362 SAN BENITO DRIVE - Property Id: 89719
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89719
Property Id 89719
(RLNE4940826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5362 San Benito Dr have any available units?
5362 San Benito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5362 San Benito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5362 San Benito Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5362 San Benito Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5362 San Benito Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5362 San Benito Dr offer parking?
No, 5362 San Benito Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5362 San Benito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5362 San Benito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5362 San Benito Dr have a pool?
No, 5362 San Benito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5362 San Benito Dr have accessible units?
No, 5362 San Benito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5362 San Benito Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5362 San Benito Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5362 San Benito Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5362 San Benito Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
