5343 STORMY DAWN

GORGEOUS PRISTINE HOME IN DESIRABLE AREA WITH GREAT SCHOOLS. WOOD FLOORS, LIGHT BRIGHT CHEERFUL INTERIOR, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FORMAL DINING PLUS BREAKFAST NOOK, LOVELY YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. ROOF REPLACED 9/2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
