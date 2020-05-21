Rent Calculator
534 OVERHILL DR
534 OVERHILL DR
534 Overhill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
534 Overhill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 1 story 3 bedroom near St. Marys University. Students are welcomed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have any available units?
534 OVERHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 534 OVERHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
534 OVERHILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 OVERHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR offer parking?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have a pool?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
