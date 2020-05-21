All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 534 OVERHILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
534 OVERHILL DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 OVERHILL DR

534 Overhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

534 Overhill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 1 story 3 bedroom near St. Marys University. Students are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 OVERHILL DR have any available units?
534 OVERHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 534 OVERHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
534 OVERHILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 OVERHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR offer parking?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have a pool?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 OVERHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 OVERHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio