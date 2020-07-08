Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5322 Medical Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5322 Medical Dr
5322 Medical Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5322 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cute first floor condo move in ready. 600+ credit score a must. Includes all appliances. Open floor plan with a fireplace and 1 covered parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5322 Medical Dr have any available units?
5322 Medical Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5322 Medical Dr have?
Some of 5322 Medical Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5322 Medical Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Medical Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Medical Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5322 Medical Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5322 Medical Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Medical Dr offers parking.
Does 5322 Medical Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 Medical Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Medical Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5322 Medical Dr has a pool.
Does 5322 Medical Dr have accessible units?
No, 5322 Medical Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Medical Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 Medical Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
