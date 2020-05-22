Amenities

Click the link for the YouTube video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFtu4xnMfG4 *****2 WEEKS FREE RENT****Nestled in the heart of Downtown San Antonio, this gorgeous single story home in a quaint neighborhood will not fail to impress. Built in 2018, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living/dining room combo, and a spacious backyard. It oversized living room/dining room combo is great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, kitchen island, recessed light and granite counters. This house comes with neutral paint, ceramic tiles, and blinds throughout. NO CARPETS!!! Masters bedroom has walk in closet, vanity, and shower stall. Enjoy a restful afternoon at this home's fenced backyard and beautiful backyard landscaping. With quick access to I-35 and 281. Less than 3 miles to Fort Sam Houston and Pearl Brewery. Just minutes to restaurants and shopping.