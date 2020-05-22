All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 531 GULF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
531 GULF
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

531 GULF

531 Gulf Street · (210) 618-9161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

531 Gulf Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Click the link for the YouTube video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFtu4xnMfG4 *****2 WEEKS FREE RENT****Nestled in the heart of Downtown San Antonio, this gorgeous single story home in a quaint neighborhood will not fail to impress. Built in 2018, it features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living/dining room combo, and a spacious backyard. It oversized living room/dining room combo is great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, kitchen island, recessed light and granite counters. This house comes with neutral paint, ceramic tiles, and blinds throughout. NO CARPETS!!! Masters bedroom has walk in closet, vanity, and shower stall. Enjoy a restful afternoon at this home's fenced backyard and beautiful backyard landscaping. With quick access to I-35 and 281. Less than 3 miles to Fort Sam Houston and Pearl Brewery. Just minutes to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 GULF have any available units?
531 GULF has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 GULF have?
Some of 531 GULF's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 GULF currently offering any rent specials?
531 GULF isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 GULF pet-friendly?
No, 531 GULF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 531 GULF offer parking?
No, 531 GULF does not offer parking.
Does 531 GULF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 GULF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 GULF have a pool?
No, 531 GULF does not have a pool.
Does 531 GULF have accessible units?
No, 531 GULF does not have accessible units.
Does 531 GULF have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 GULF does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 531 GULF?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity