5303 Hamilton Wolfe

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool dog park coffee bar

Are you ready to be spoiled with custom home features, resort-amenities and exceptional service? This is your place to call home! Enjoy the long list of amenities including a relaxing pool with hot tub and sundeck, state of the art fitness center, dry sauna, sport court, pet park, media center and Starbucks coffee bar. Fitness and nature lovers will love the public walking and jogging trails located just outside your doorstep.



Enjoy living only minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation while still being tucked in a peaceful serene setting in the heart of the Medical Center. This great deal won't last long, call today!



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.