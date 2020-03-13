Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
530 LARKWOOD DR
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 21
530 LARKWOOD DR
530 Larkwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
530 Larkwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
nice spacious redonehome in AWESOME neighborhood !!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR have any available units?
530 LARKWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 530 LARKWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
530 LARKWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 LARKWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 530 LARKWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 530 LARKWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 LARKWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 530 LARKWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 530 LARKWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 LARKWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 LARKWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 LARKWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
