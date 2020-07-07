All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

5276 Meadow Rise

5276 Meadow Rise Street · No Longer Available
Location

5276 Meadow Rise Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49ad17a02e ----
Great 2/2 duplex in convenient area. Ceramic tile flooring and high ceilings. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5276 Meadow Rise have any available units?
5276 Meadow Rise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5276 Meadow Rise have?
Some of 5276 Meadow Rise's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5276 Meadow Rise currently offering any rent specials?
5276 Meadow Rise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5276 Meadow Rise pet-friendly?
Yes, 5276 Meadow Rise is pet friendly.
Does 5276 Meadow Rise offer parking?
Yes, 5276 Meadow Rise offers parking.
Does 5276 Meadow Rise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5276 Meadow Rise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5276 Meadow Rise have a pool?
No, 5276 Meadow Rise does not have a pool.
Does 5276 Meadow Rise have accessible units?
No, 5276 Meadow Rise does not have accessible units.
Does 5276 Meadow Rise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5276 Meadow Rise has units with dishwashers.

