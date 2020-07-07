5276 Meadow Rise

Amenities
Great 2/2 duplex in convenient area. Ceramic tile flooring and high ceilings. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage