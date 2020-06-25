All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5275 MEADOW RISE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5275 MEADOW RISE ST
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

5275 MEADOW RISE ST

5275 Meadow Rise Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5275 Meadow Rise Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed, 1 bath 1/ car garage this unit is currently occupy , allow 1 hr for showing. current tenants very accessible to show it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST have any available units?
5275 MEADOW RISE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5275 MEADOW RISE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5275 MEADOW RISE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 MEADOW RISE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST offers parking.
Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST have a pool?
No, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST have accessible units?
No, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5275 MEADOW RISE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5275 MEADOW RISE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio