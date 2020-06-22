Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
527 WALTON AVE
527 Walton Avenue
No Longer Available
527 Walton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Tenant also responsible for $50/month payment for water. Please verify schools if important.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have any available units?
527 WALTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 527 WALTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
527 WALTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 WALTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 527 WALTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 527 WALTON AVE offer parking?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have a pool?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
