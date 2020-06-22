All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 527 WALTON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
527 WALTON AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

527 WALTON AVE

527 Walton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

527 Walton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Tenant also responsible for $50/month payment for water. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 WALTON AVE have any available units?
527 WALTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 527 WALTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
527 WALTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 WALTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 527 WALTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 527 WALTON AVE offer parking?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have a pool?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 WALTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 WALTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio