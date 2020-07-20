Must see! 1,116 Sq. Ft. One Story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home. Just installed laminate wood, fresh paint and recent kitchen cabinets. Original wood flooring in two bedrooms. Great location in the Olmos Park Subdivision!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have any available units?
527 W MARIPOSA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.