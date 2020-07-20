All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 527 W MARIPOSA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
527 W MARIPOSA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

527 W MARIPOSA DR

527 W Mariposa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

527 W Mariposa, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Must see! 1,116 Sq. Ft. One Story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home. Just installed laminate wood, fresh paint and recent kitchen cabinets. Original wood flooring in two bedrooms. Great location in the Olmos Park Subdivision!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have any available units?
527 W MARIPOSA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 527 W MARIPOSA DR currently offering any rent specials?
527 W MARIPOSA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 W MARIPOSA DR pet-friendly?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR offer parking?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR does not offer parking.
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have a pool?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR does not have a pool.
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have accessible units?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 W MARIPOSA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 W MARIPOSA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio