Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
527 Sanderling
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
527 Sanderling
527 Sanderling
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
527 Sanderling, San Antonio, TX 78245
Amenities
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- SPACIOUS HOME WITH LOFT. TWO LIVING & DINING AREAS. LARGE LOFT AREA. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH SHELVES. NICE SIZED BACKYARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE.
(RLNE5525139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 Sanderling have any available units?
527 Sanderling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 527 Sanderling currently offering any rent specials?
527 Sanderling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Sanderling pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Sanderling is pet friendly.
Does 527 Sanderling offer parking?
No, 527 Sanderling does not offer parking.
Does 527 Sanderling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Sanderling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Sanderling have a pool?
No, 527 Sanderling does not have a pool.
Does 527 Sanderling have accessible units?
No, 527 Sanderling does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Sanderling have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Sanderling does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Sanderling have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Sanderling does not have units with air conditioning.
