Great 1 story open floor plan, with large converted garage for extra living space. This space would be great for family room, game room or bedroom whichever you prefer. Large rooms w/large. Nice sized backyard and close to schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 HAYS ST have any available units?
527 HAYS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.