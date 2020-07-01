Rent Calculator
527 E MAGNOLIA AVE
527 E MAGNOLIA AVE
527 East Magnolia Avenue
No Longer Available
527 East Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill
all utils included
internet access
internet access
Cute one bedroom one bath duplex located in Tobin Hill. All bills paid, including Wifi and yard maintenance. Close to schools and shopping!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
527 E MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
527 E MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 E MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
