527-Blaze Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM
527-Blaze Ave
527 Blaze Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
527 Blaze Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Terrell Hills - Nice home with a lot of charm, large Patio, fenced back yard, close to Military bases and shopping, easy access to HWYS.
(RLNE5767190)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527-Blaze Ave have any available units?
527-Blaze Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 527-Blaze Ave currently offering any rent specials?
527-Blaze Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527-Blaze Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 527-Blaze Ave is pet friendly.
Does 527-Blaze Ave offer parking?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not offer parking.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have a pool?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have a pool.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have accessible units?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
