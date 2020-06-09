All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 527-Blaze Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
527-Blaze Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

527-Blaze Ave

527 Blaze Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

527 Blaze Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Terrell Hills - Nice home with a lot of charm, large Patio, fenced back yard, close to Military bases and shopping, easy access to HWYS.

(RLNE5767190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527-Blaze Ave have any available units?
527-Blaze Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 527-Blaze Ave currently offering any rent specials?
527-Blaze Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527-Blaze Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 527-Blaze Ave is pet friendly.
Does 527-Blaze Ave offer parking?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not offer parking.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have a pool?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have a pool.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have accessible units?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527-Blaze Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 527-Blaze Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio