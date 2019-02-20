523 TRANQUIL OAK

Amenities

Don't miss this GORGEOUS home in the exclusive Heights of Stone Oak gated community! It features an island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, high ceilings, open family room, formal dining room, split master bedroom suite, office and 2 large secondary bedrooms. Includes stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer, water softener, high speed internet, garbage pickup and pest control. Exemplary NEISD Schools, minutes to freeways, medical facilities, shopping and entertainment.