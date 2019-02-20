All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

523 TRANQUIL OAK

523 Tranquil Oak · No Longer Available
Location

523 Tranquil Oak, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Don't miss this GORGEOUS home in the exclusive Heights of Stone Oak gated community! It features an island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, high ceilings, open family room, formal dining room, split master bedroom suite, office and 2 large secondary bedrooms. Includes stainless refrigerator, washer and dryer, water softener, high speed internet, garbage pickup and pest control. Exemplary NEISD Schools, minutes to freeways, medical facilities, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 TRANQUIL OAK have any available units?
523 TRANQUIL OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 TRANQUIL OAK have?
Some of 523 TRANQUIL OAK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 TRANQUIL OAK currently offering any rent specials?
523 TRANQUIL OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 TRANQUIL OAK pet-friendly?
No, 523 TRANQUIL OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 523 TRANQUIL OAK offer parking?
Yes, 523 TRANQUIL OAK offers parking.
Does 523 TRANQUIL OAK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 TRANQUIL OAK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 TRANQUIL OAK have a pool?
No, 523 TRANQUIL OAK does not have a pool.
Does 523 TRANQUIL OAK have accessible units?
No, 523 TRANQUIL OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 523 TRANQUIL OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 TRANQUIL OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
