All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 523 Pinehurst Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
523 Pinehurst Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

523 Pinehurst Boulevard

523 Pinehurst Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

523 Pinehurst Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard have any available units?
523 Pinehurst Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 523 Pinehurst Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
523 Pinehurst Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Pinehurst Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard offer parking?
No, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard have a pool?
No, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Pinehurst Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Pinehurst Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio