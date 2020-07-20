Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
5222 Sandy Shoal
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM
5222 Sandy Shoal
5222 Sandy Shoals
·
No Longer Available
Location
5222 Sandy Shoals, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5222 Sandy Shoal Available 07/15/19 Great One Story Home Rental! - Open Floorpan with vinyl plank on all common areas!
(RLNE4903217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal have any available units?
5222 Sandy Shoal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5222 Sandy Shoal currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Sandy Shoal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 Sandy Shoal pet-friendly?
Yes, 5222 Sandy Shoal is pet friendly.
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal offer parking?
No, 5222 Sandy Shoal does not offer parking.
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 Sandy Shoal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal have a pool?
No, 5222 Sandy Shoal does not have a pool.
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal have accessible units?
No, 5222 Sandy Shoal does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222 Sandy Shoal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5222 Sandy Shoal have units with air conditioning?
No, 5222 Sandy Shoal does not have units with air conditioning.
