Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
522 W Agarita Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 W Agarita Ave
522 West Agarita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 West Agarita Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista
Amenities
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW WITH 2 LIVING AREAS AND A FORMAL DINING AREA. THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD AND TITLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BEDROOM 3 COULD ALSO BE A STUDY WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS.
(RLNE4630461)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have any available units?
522 W Agarita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 522 W Agarita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Agarita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Agarita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W Agarita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave offer parking?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have a pool?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have accessible units?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
