522 W Agarita Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

522 W Agarita Ave

522 West Agarita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

522 West Agarita Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW WITH 2 LIVING AREAS AND A FORMAL DINING AREA. THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD AND TITLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BEDROOM 3 COULD ALSO BE A STUDY WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS.

(RLNE4630461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W Agarita Ave have any available units?
522 W Agarita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 522 W Agarita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Agarita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Agarita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W Agarita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave offer parking?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have a pool?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have accessible units?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W Agarita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W Agarita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
