522 E. Locust St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

522 E. Locust St.

522 East Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 East Locust Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
internet access
522 E. Locust St. Available 06/01/20 HISTORICAL TOBIN HILL 4-BEDROOM - Gorgeous Historic Home in Highly-Desirable Tobin Hill * Spacious, Charming 1920's Construction w/ Wrap-Around Porch, Wrought Iron Gate & Fencing * Open Floor Plan w/ Original Hardwood Flooring & Crown Moulding Throughout * Two Living Areas & Separate Dining Room * Large Kitchen w/ Island, Gas Cooking, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Wine Cooler * Large Bedrooms w/ Ceiling Fans * Game Room or Study/Office * Walking Distance to The Pearl & Riverwalk, Minutes to Downtown, Shopping, & Restaurants * Pets Case-by-Case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 E. Locust St. have any available units?
522 E. Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 E. Locust St. have?
Some of 522 E. Locust St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 E. Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
522 E. Locust St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 E. Locust St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 E. Locust St. is pet friendly.
Does 522 E. Locust St. offer parking?
No, 522 E. Locust St. does not offer parking.
Does 522 E. Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 E. Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 E. Locust St. have a pool?
No, 522 E. Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 522 E. Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 522 E. Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 522 E. Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 E. Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.

