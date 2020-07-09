Amenities

522 E. Locust St. Available 06/01/20 HISTORICAL TOBIN HILL 4-BEDROOM - Gorgeous Historic Home in Highly-Desirable Tobin Hill * Spacious, Charming 1920's Construction w/ Wrap-Around Porch, Wrought Iron Gate & Fencing * Open Floor Plan w/ Original Hardwood Flooring & Crown Moulding Throughout * Two Living Areas & Separate Dining Room * Large Kitchen w/ Island, Gas Cooking, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Wine Cooler * Large Bedrooms w/ Ceiling Fans * Game Room or Study/Office * Walking Distance to The Pearl & Riverwalk, Minutes to Downtown, Shopping, & Restaurants * Pets Case-by-Case



(RLNE5781164)