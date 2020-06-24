All apartments in San Antonio
5217 MEADOW RISE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5217 MEADOW RISE ST

5217 Meadow Rise · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Meadow Rise, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Please verify schools if important. Tenant also responsible for $70/month for monthly water use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST have any available units?
5217 MEADOW RISE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5217 MEADOW RISE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5217 MEADOW RISE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 MEADOW RISE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST offers parking.
Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST have a pool?
No, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST have accessible units?
No, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 MEADOW RISE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 MEADOW RISE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
