San Antonio, TX
521 East Dewey Place
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM
521 East Dewey Place
521 East Dewey Place
No Longer Available
521 East Dewey Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwood floors, high ceilings, large, breezy front veranda. Near The Pearl and downtown San Antonio.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-antonio-tx?lid=12312535
(RLNE4943557)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 521 East Dewey Place have any available units?
521 East Dewey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 521 East Dewey Place have?
Some of 521 East Dewey Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 521 East Dewey Place currently offering any rent specials?
521 East Dewey Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 East Dewey Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 East Dewey Place is pet friendly.
Does 521 East Dewey Place offer parking?
Yes, 521 East Dewey Place offers parking.
Does 521 East Dewey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 East Dewey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 East Dewey Place have a pool?
No, 521 East Dewey Place does not have a pool.
Does 521 East Dewey Place have accessible units?
No, 521 East Dewey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 521 East Dewey Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 East Dewey Place does not have units with dishwashers.
