San Antonio, TX
5207 Newcastle Lane
5207 Newcastle Lane

5207 Newcastle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Newcastle Lane, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5207 Newcastle Lane Available 08/01/19 - Very nice and well kept home ! Spacious living areas with lots of natural light. Large back yard. Convenient access to highway and close by shopping.

(RLNE5023666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have any available units?
5207 Newcastle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5207 Newcastle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Newcastle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Newcastle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Newcastle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane offer parking?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have a pool?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have accessible units?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
