Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5207 Newcastle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5207 Newcastle Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5207 Newcastle Lane
5207 Newcastle Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5207 Newcastle Lane, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5207 Newcastle Lane Available 08/01/19 - Very nice and well kept home ! Spacious living areas with lots of natural light. Large back yard. Convenient access to highway and close by shopping.
(RLNE5023666)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have any available units?
5207 Newcastle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5207 Newcastle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Newcastle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Newcastle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Newcastle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane offer parking?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have a pool?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have accessible units?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Newcastle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Newcastle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio