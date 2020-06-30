518 WESTWOOD DR

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer hookups, and private fenced in back yard. You won't be disappointed. Freshly painted inside and out, granite counter in the kitchen and bathroom.