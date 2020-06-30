518 WESTWOOD DR

Newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer hookups, and private fenced in back yard. You won't be disappointed. Freshly painted inside and out, granite counter in the kitchen and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
