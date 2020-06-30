All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

518 WESTWOOD DR

518 Westwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

518 Westwood Dr, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled with beautiful vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer hookups, and private fenced in back yard. You won't be disappointed. Freshly painted inside and out, granite counter in the kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 WESTWOOD DR have any available units?
518 WESTWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 WESTWOOD DR have?
Some of 518 WESTWOOD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 WESTWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
518 WESTWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 WESTWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 518 WESTWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 518 WESTWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 518 WESTWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 518 WESTWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 WESTWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 WESTWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 518 WESTWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 518 WESTWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 518 WESTWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 518 WESTWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 WESTWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.

