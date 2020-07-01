Rent Calculator
516 WILLOW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 20
516 WILLOW
516 Willow Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
516 Willow Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Dignowity adorable remodel! this home has it all 3 bedroom 2 bath with large backyard. Modern kitchen ready to be loved. The master opens to the deck and ready to be enjoyed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 WILLOW have any available units?
516 WILLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 516 WILLOW currently offering any rent specials?
516 WILLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 WILLOW pet-friendly?
No, 516 WILLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 516 WILLOW offer parking?
No, 516 WILLOW does not offer parking.
Does 516 WILLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 WILLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 WILLOW have a pool?
No, 516 WILLOW does not have a pool.
Does 516 WILLOW have accessible units?
No, 516 WILLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 516 WILLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 WILLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 WILLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 WILLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
