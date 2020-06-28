515 W Agarita Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED HISTORIC ALTA VISTA COTTAGE - Immaculate, Fully-Renovated Home in Highly Desirable Alta Vista * Minutes from ALL that is Urban San Antonio, The Pearl, Downtown, Incarnate Word, Trinity, SA Zoo, Brackenridge Park, & More * Stunning Kitchen Updated w/ Stainless Appliances, Designer Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, Granite Counters * Beautiful, Updated Bathrooms w/ High-End Finishes * Laundry in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Included * Brand-New Landscaping, Updated Detached Garage * Wonderful Street in Unbeatable Location, Will Not Last Long



(RLNE5080726)