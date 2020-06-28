All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

515 W Agarita Ave

515 West Agarita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 West Agarita Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED HISTORIC ALTA VISTA COTTAGE - Immaculate, Fully-Renovated Home in Highly Desirable Alta Vista * Minutes from ALL that is Urban San Antonio, The Pearl, Downtown, Incarnate Word, Trinity, SA Zoo, Brackenridge Park, & More * Stunning Kitchen Updated w/ Stainless Appliances, Designer Backsplash, Farmhouse Sink, Granite Counters * Beautiful, Updated Bathrooms w/ High-End Finishes * Laundry in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Included * Brand-New Landscaping, Updated Detached Garage * Wonderful Street in Unbeatable Location, Will Not Last Long

(RLNE5080726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W Agarita Ave have any available units?
515 W Agarita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W Agarita Ave have?
Some of 515 W Agarita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W Agarita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 W Agarita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W Agarita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 W Agarita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 515 W Agarita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 515 W Agarita Ave offers parking.
Does 515 W Agarita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 W Agarita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W Agarita Ave have a pool?
No, 515 W Agarita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 W Agarita Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 W Agarita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W Agarita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 W Agarita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
