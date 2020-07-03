All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:41 AM

515 ENCHANTED WAY

515 Enchanted Way · (210) 861-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Enchanted Way, San Antonio, TX 78260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3678 sqft

Amenities

Wonderfully appointed 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in gated community with pool amenities. Large dining room, wood, tile, & carpet flooring. Study with french doors off the entry. Kitchen with gas cooking, trash compactor, island, Silestone counter tops & breakfast bar. Three living areas including sunroom, game/media room, & family room. Speakers, hollywood bath, crown-molding, water softener, sprinkler system. Covered patio w/ outdoor gas grill. Decorative niches & study wall-unit. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 ENCHANTED WAY have any available units?
515 ENCHANTED WAY has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 ENCHANTED WAY have?
Some of 515 ENCHANTED WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 ENCHANTED WAY currently offering any rent specials?
515 ENCHANTED WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 ENCHANTED WAY pet-friendly?
No, 515 ENCHANTED WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 515 ENCHANTED WAY offer parking?
Yes, 515 ENCHANTED WAY offers parking.
Does 515 ENCHANTED WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 ENCHANTED WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 ENCHANTED WAY have a pool?
Yes, 515 ENCHANTED WAY has a pool.
Does 515 ENCHANTED WAY have accessible units?
No, 515 ENCHANTED WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 515 ENCHANTED WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 ENCHANTED WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
