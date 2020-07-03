515 ENCHANTED WAY

Amenities
Wonderfully appointed 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in gated community with pool amenities. Large dining room, wood, tile, & carpet flooring. Study with french doors off the entry. Kitchen with gas cooking, trash compactor, island, Silestone counter tops & breakfast bar. Three living areas including sunroom, game/media room, & family room. Speakers, hollywood bath, crown-molding, water softener, sprinkler system. Covered patio w/ outdoor gas grill. Decorative niches & study wall-unit. Refrigerator included.