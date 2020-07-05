514 Bosque Vista

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc51b0702d ----
Min/Max Months: 12/24
*Move In Date 05/02/2019*Security Deposit $3,025*Cleaning Dep. $300* Amazing Two Story 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom. Chef\'s Delight Kitchen, Granite Counters, Built In Appliances, And Spacious Cabinets. Secondary Bedrooms All With Full Bath. Guest Suite On First Floor, Large Deck With Pergola!! Great Schools!!*Pets Allowed Upon Approval*Gated Community And Community Pool***
Breakfast Nook
Ceramic Tile
Hardwood Flooring
Island
Utility Room