Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
514 Bosque Vista
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

514 Bosque Vista

514 Bosque Vista · No Longer Available
Location

514 Bosque Vista, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc51b0702d ----

Min/Max Months: 12/24

*Move In Date 05/02/2019*Security Deposit $3,025*Cleaning Dep. $300* Amazing Two Story 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom. Chef\'s Delight Kitchen, Granite Counters, Built In Appliances, And Spacious Cabinets. Secondary Bedrooms All With Full Bath. Guest Suite On First Floor, Large Deck With Pergola!! Great Schools!!*Pets Allowed Upon Approval*Gated Community And Community Pool***
Breakfast Nook
Ceramic Tile
Hardwood Flooring
Island
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Bosque Vista have any available units?
514 Bosque Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Bosque Vista have?
Some of 514 Bosque Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Bosque Vista currently offering any rent specials?
514 Bosque Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Bosque Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Bosque Vista is pet friendly.
Does 514 Bosque Vista offer parking?
No, 514 Bosque Vista does not offer parking.
Does 514 Bosque Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Bosque Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Bosque Vista have a pool?
Yes, 514 Bosque Vista has a pool.
Does 514 Bosque Vista have accessible units?
No, 514 Bosque Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Bosque Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Bosque Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

