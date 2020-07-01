All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

514 Bee Street

514 Bee Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 Bee Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently renovated 2 beds 1 bath Duplex in Government Hills! A Must See!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/514-bee-st-san-antonio-tx-78208-usa/723a4b0b-bdbe-4af1-ac9d-4d2018b45eb6

(RLNE5649954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Bee Street have any available units?
514 Bee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Bee Street have?
Some of 514 Bee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Bee Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Bee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Bee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Bee Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 Bee Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 Bee Street offers parking.
Does 514 Bee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Bee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Bee Street have a pool?
No, 514 Bee Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Bee Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Bee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Bee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Bee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

