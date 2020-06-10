All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 29 2019

5134 Timberbranch St

5134 Timberbranch Street · No Longer Available
Location

5134 Timberbranch Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious Home - This home has a huge lot that sits at the end of a cul de sac. Downstairs master Lots of room Just a great home

(RLNE4866877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 Timberbranch St have any available units?
5134 Timberbranch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5134 Timberbranch St currently offering any rent specials?
5134 Timberbranch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 Timberbranch St pet-friendly?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5134 Timberbranch St offer parking?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St does not offer parking.
Does 5134 Timberbranch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 Timberbranch St have a pool?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St does not have a pool.
Does 5134 Timberbranch St have accessible units?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 Timberbranch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5134 Timberbranch St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5134 Timberbranch St does not have units with air conditioning.
