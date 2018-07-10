5127 Gemsbuck Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

3 Bedroom in Westover Valley - Very clean one story home with a large covered back patio and a office. Open floor plan with large kitchen and pantry. Oversized living room with fireplace and high ceilings. Office could be a 4th bedroom. Water Softener. Private lot with sprinkler system located close to Alamo Ranch Shopping center. Security system.



