Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 512 S Monumental St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
512 S Monumental St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 S Monumental St
512 South Monumental Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
512 South Monumental Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3 Beds/ 2 Bath house, great location minutes away from downtown and freeway entrance, lots of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 S Monumental St have any available units?
512 S Monumental St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 512 S Monumental St have?
Some of 512 S Monumental St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 S Monumental St currently offering any rent specials?
512 S Monumental St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S Monumental St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 S Monumental St is pet friendly.
Does 512 S Monumental St offer parking?
Yes, 512 S Monumental St offers parking.
Does 512 S Monumental St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 S Monumental St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S Monumental St have a pool?
No, 512 S Monumental St does not have a pool.
Does 512 S Monumental St have accessible units?
No, 512 S Monumental St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S Monumental St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S Monumental St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio