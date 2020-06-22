All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

512 E Quincy Street #3

512 East Quincy Street · (832) 758-5351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 East Quincy Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Climb the charming Greek Revival staircase to your 1 bed/ 1 bath, second floor unit. And you can't beat this location! Enjoy everything downtown has to offer nearby. Less than five blocks in any direction and you can enjoy a jog along the new River Walk, hit the Pearl Brewery for dinner, check out live music at Sam's Burger Joint, hear a symphony at the Tobin Center, take in an art exhibit at the San Antonio Art Museum, and so much more. Plus Starbucks is across the street so you won't need to go far for your morning coffee.

LIving Room 13 x 13, Bedroom 13 x 12, Kitchen 8 x 7, Bathroom 8 x 5, Original hardwood floors in living room, 10' ceilings

This is San Antonio's oldest apartment house according to the Historical Preservation Commission. Apartments and common areas are being fully remodeled. Updated electrical, refinished long leaf pine floors, new kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, new electrical and plumbing fixtures, common area front and rear doors are security code protected and all common areas and most of the grounds are video recorded.

Call or text Lindsay at 832-758-5351 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have any available units?
512 E Quincy Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have?
Some of 512 E Quincy Street #3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E Quincy Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Quincy Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Quincy Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 offer parking?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have a pool?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Quincy Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E Quincy Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
