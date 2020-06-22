512 E Quincy Street #3

Amenities

Climb the charming Greek Revival staircase to your 1 bed/ 1 bath, second floor unit. And you can't beat this location! Enjoy everything downtown has to offer nearby. Less than five blocks in any direction and you can enjoy a jog along the new River Walk, hit the Pearl Brewery for dinner, check out live music at Sam's Burger Joint, hear a symphony at the Tobin Center, take in an art exhibit at the San Antonio Art Museum, and so much more. Plus Starbucks is across the street so you won't need to go far for your morning coffee.



LIving Room 13 x 13, Bedroom 13 x 12, Kitchen 8 x 7, Bathroom 8 x 5, Original hardwood floors in living room, 10' ceilings



This is San Antonio's oldest apartment house according to the Historical Preservation Commission. Apartments and common areas are being fully remodeled. Updated electrical, refinished long leaf pine floors, new kitchens and bathrooms, new appliances, new electrical and plumbing fixtures, common area front and rear doors are security code protected and all common areas and most of the grounds are video recorded.



Call or text Lindsay at 832-758-5351 to schedule a tour.