5115 Merlin Dr
5115 Merlin Dr

5115 Merlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Merlin Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great spacious home, fenced in large back yard, central air and heat, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, Easy access to 410 & HWY 35, Near shopping. Great location, open floor plan, tile through out Pets are on case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Merlin Dr have any available units?
5115 Merlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Merlin Dr have?
Some of 5115 Merlin Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Merlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Merlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Merlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Merlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Merlin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Merlin Dr offers parking.
Does 5115 Merlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Merlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Merlin Dr have a pool?
No, 5115 Merlin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Merlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 5115 Merlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Merlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Merlin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

