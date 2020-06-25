Great spacious home, fenced in large back yard, central air and heat, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, Easy access to 410 & HWY 35, Near shopping. Great location, open floor plan, tile through out Pets are on case-by-case basis
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5115 Merlin Dr have any available units?
5115 Merlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.