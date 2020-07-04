Rent Calculator
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST
5111 Timber Terrace Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5111 Timber Terrace Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST have any available units?
5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST pet-friendly?
No, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST offer parking?
Yes, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST offers parking.
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST have a pool?
No, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST have accessible units?
No, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 TIMBER TERRACE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
