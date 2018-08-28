Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 511 LAMAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
511 LAMAR
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
511 LAMAR
511 Lamar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
511 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in one of San
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 LAMAR have any available units?
511 LAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 511 LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
511 LAMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 LAMAR pet-friendly?
No, 511 LAMAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 511 LAMAR offer parking?
No, 511 LAMAR does not offer parking.
Does 511 LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 LAMAR have a pool?
No, 511 LAMAR does not have a pool.
Does 511 LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 511 LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 511 LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 LAMAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 LAMAR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio