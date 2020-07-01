Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath, one story home located in Camlot. This property has a 2 car garage and carport. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized covered patio perfect for entertaining. Pets welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5107 Crusade Dr have any available units?
5107 Crusade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.