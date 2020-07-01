All apartments in San Antonio
5107 Crusade Dr

5107 Crusade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Crusade Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath, one story home located in Camlot. This property has a 2 car garage and carport. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized covered patio perfect for entertaining. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Crusade Dr have any available units?
5107 Crusade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Crusade Dr have?
Some of 5107 Crusade Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Crusade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Crusade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Crusade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 Crusade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5107 Crusade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Crusade Dr offers parking.
Does 5107 Crusade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Crusade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Crusade Dr have a pool?
No, 5107 Crusade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Crusade Dr have accessible units?
No, 5107 Crusade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Crusade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Crusade Dr has units with dishwashers.

