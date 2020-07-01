5107 Crusade Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath, one story home located in Camlot. This property has a 2 car garage and carport. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized covered patio perfect for entertaining. Pets welcome.