510 TIMBERLANE DR
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

510 TIMBERLANE DR

510 Timberlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Timberlane Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACANT ... GREAT LOCATION ONLY 3 HOUSES FROM WILSHIRE ELEMENTARY .... Beautiful Recent Dark wood look flooring in a rich mahogany tone ... LARGE HOME FOR THE PRICE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR have any available units?
510 TIMBERLANE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 510 TIMBERLANE DR currently offering any rent specials?
510 TIMBERLANE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 TIMBERLANE DR pet-friendly?
No, 510 TIMBERLANE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR offer parking?
Yes, 510 TIMBERLANE DR offers parking.
Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 TIMBERLANE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR have a pool?
No, 510 TIMBERLANE DR does not have a pool.
Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR have accessible units?
No, 510 TIMBERLANE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 TIMBERLANE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 TIMBERLANE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 TIMBERLANE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

