All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 507 Centro Hermosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
507 Centro Hermosa
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

507 Centro Hermosa

507 Centro Hermosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

507 Centro Hermosa, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Centro Hermosa have any available units?
507 Centro Hermosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 507 Centro Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
507 Centro Hermosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Centro Hermosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Centro Hermosa is pet friendly.
Does 507 Centro Hermosa offer parking?
No, 507 Centro Hermosa does not offer parking.
Does 507 Centro Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Centro Hermosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Centro Hermosa have a pool?
No, 507 Centro Hermosa does not have a pool.
Does 507 Centro Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 507 Centro Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Centro Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Centro Hermosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Centro Hermosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Centro Hermosa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio