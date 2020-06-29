All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

507 BURWOOD LN

507 Burwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

507 Burwood Lane, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute totally remodeled and opened up for spacious living. Nice sized yard for pets or play. Shed stays. Easy access to IH-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 BURWOOD LN have any available units?
507 BURWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 BURWOOD LN have?
Some of 507 BURWOOD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 BURWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
507 BURWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 BURWOOD LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 BURWOOD LN is pet friendly.
Does 507 BURWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 507 BURWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 507 BURWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 BURWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 BURWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 507 BURWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 507 BURWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 507 BURWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 507 BURWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 BURWOOD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
