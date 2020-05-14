All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5042 CANNON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5042 CANNON DR
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5042 CANNON DR

5042 Cannon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5042 Cannon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom unit in a 4 plex. Water and electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 CANNON DR have any available units?
5042 CANNON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5042 CANNON DR currently offering any rent specials?
5042 CANNON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 CANNON DR pet-friendly?
No, 5042 CANNON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5042 CANNON DR offer parking?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not offer parking.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have a pool?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have a pool.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have accessible units?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio