Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5042 CANNON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5042 CANNON DR
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:37 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5042 CANNON DR
5042 Cannon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5042 Cannon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom unit in a 4 plex. Water and electricity
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5042 CANNON DR have any available units?
5042 CANNON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5042 CANNON DR currently offering any rent specials?
5042 CANNON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 CANNON DR pet-friendly?
No, 5042 CANNON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5042 CANNON DR offer parking?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not offer parking.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have a pool?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have a pool.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have accessible units?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio