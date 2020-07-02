All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

5039 BENHAM DR

5039 Benham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5039 Benham Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Stoneleigh - Dellcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Move In ready 3 bedroom 1 Bath Home in nice neighborhood. Large Living room, large Kitchen, good size rooms, Central Air, 1 car garage, & separate Laundry room with washer / dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 BENHAM DR have any available units?
5039 BENHAM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5039 BENHAM DR currently offering any rent specials?
5039 BENHAM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 BENHAM DR pet-friendly?
No, 5039 BENHAM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5039 BENHAM DR offer parking?
Yes, 5039 BENHAM DR offers parking.
Does 5039 BENHAM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 BENHAM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 BENHAM DR have a pool?
No, 5039 BENHAM DR does not have a pool.
Does 5039 BENHAM DR have accessible units?
No, 5039 BENHAM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 BENHAM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 BENHAM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5039 BENHAM DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5039 BENHAM DR has units with air conditioning.

