5039 Benham Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220 Stoneleigh - Dellcrest
Beautiful Move In ready 3 bedroom 1 Bath Home in nice neighborhood. Large Living room, large Kitchen, good size rooms, Central Air, 1 car garage, & separate Laundry room with washer / dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5039 BENHAM DR have any available units?
5039 BENHAM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.