San Antonio, TX
5035 War Horse Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

5035 War Horse Drive

5035 War Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5035 War Horse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 War Horse Drive have any available units?
5035 War Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5035 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5035 War Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5035 War Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5035 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5035 War Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 5035 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 5035 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5035 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5035 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 War Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
