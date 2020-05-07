Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
503 MEBANE ST
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

503 MEBANE ST
503 Mebane Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
503 Mebane Street, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for immediate move in! Nice 3/1 home on spacious, corner lot. Clean and neat. Convenient to IH37S, shopping at McCreless market. Apply at office with application and deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 MEBANE ST have any available units?
503 MEBANE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 503 MEBANE ST currently offering any rent specials?
503 MEBANE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 MEBANE ST pet-friendly?
No, 503 MEBANE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 503 MEBANE ST offer parking?
No, 503 MEBANE ST does not offer parking.
Does 503 MEBANE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 MEBANE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 MEBANE ST have a pool?
No, 503 MEBANE ST does not have a pool.
Does 503 MEBANE ST have accessible units?
No, 503 MEBANE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 503 MEBANE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 MEBANE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 MEBANE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 MEBANE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
