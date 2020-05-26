Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
503 Burnet St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
503 Burnet St
503 Burnet Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
503 Burnet Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home. Built in 2015 so it is very new. Concrete floors downstairs make cleaning a breeze. Great location walking distance to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 Burnet St have any available units?
503 Burnet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 503 Burnet St currently offering any rent specials?
503 Burnet St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Burnet St pet-friendly?
No, 503 Burnet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 503 Burnet St offer parking?
No, 503 Burnet St does not offer parking.
Does 503 Burnet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Burnet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Burnet St have a pool?
No, 503 Burnet St does not have a pool.
Does 503 Burnet St have accessible units?
No, 503 Burnet St does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Burnet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Burnet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Burnet St have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Burnet St does not have units with air conditioning.
