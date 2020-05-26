All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5023 Stockman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5023 Stockman Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5023 Stockman Dr

5023 Stockman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5023 Stockman Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4590535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 Stockman Dr have any available units?
5023 Stockman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5023 Stockman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Stockman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Stockman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5023 Stockman Dr offer parking?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5023 Stockman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Stockman Dr have a pool?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Stockman Dr have accessible units?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 Stockman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 Stockman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5023 Stockman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio