Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

502 ARABIAN

502 Arabian · No Longer Available
Location

502 Arabian, San Antonio, TX 78227
Valley High North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BRICK 3 SIDES 2 STORY ON A CORNER LOT. LARGE, LIVING AREA DOWN PLUS GAMEROOM UP. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF STORAGE. MBR HAS A SEPARATE SHOWER AND OVAL TUB PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 ARABIAN have any available units?
502 ARABIAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 ARABIAN have?
Some of 502 ARABIAN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 ARABIAN currently offering any rent specials?
502 ARABIAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 ARABIAN pet-friendly?
No, 502 ARABIAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 502 ARABIAN offer parking?
Yes, 502 ARABIAN offers parking.
Does 502 ARABIAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 ARABIAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 ARABIAN have a pool?
No, 502 ARABIAN does not have a pool.
Does 502 ARABIAN have accessible units?
No, 502 ARABIAN does not have accessible units.
Does 502 ARABIAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 ARABIAN does not have units with dishwashers.
