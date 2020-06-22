All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
5019 War Horse Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:55 AM

5019 War Horse Drive

5019 War Horse Drive
Location

5019 War Horse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 War Horse Drive have any available units?
5019 War Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5019 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5019 War Horse Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 War Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5019 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5019 War Horse Drive does offer parking.
Does 5019 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 5019 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5019 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5019 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 War Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5019 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5019 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
