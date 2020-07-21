5019 Sunset Glade

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautiful 3-2.5-1 home in Kenton Place subdivision. Open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs, huge master with walk-in closet, Huge shade trees. Close to USAA, LA Cantera, and the RIM, and more. Really nice! Won't last long.



(RLNE5114311)