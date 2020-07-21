- Beautiful 3-2.5-1 home in Kenton Place subdivision. Open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs, huge master with walk-in closet, Huge shade trees. Close to USAA, LA Cantera, and the RIM, and more. Really nice! Won't last long.
(RLNE5114311)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5019 Sunset Glade have any available units?
5019 Sunset Glade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.