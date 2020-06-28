5019 Kenton View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 bath home in Kenton Place with many recent updates~Freshly painted interior~Ceramic tile throughout the downstairs~Eat-in kitchen w/newly painted cabinets~All appliances including the refrigerator, washer, & dryer remain~Large master suite w/double ceiling fans, walk-in closet~Covered backyard deck~Small yard for low-maintenance living~Water softener~1 car attached garage w/storage cabinets~Great location near USAA, UTSA, The Medical Center, I-10~One small dog allowed; no cats please~