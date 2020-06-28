All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5019 Kenton View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5019 Kenton View
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:44 AM

5019 Kenton View

5019 Kenton View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5019 Kenton View, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 bath home in Kenton Place with many recent updates~Freshly painted interior~Ceramic tile throughout the downstairs~Eat-in kitchen w/newly painted cabinets~All appliances including the refrigerator, washer, & dryer remain~Large master suite w/double ceiling fans, walk-in closet~Covered backyard deck~Small yard for low-maintenance living~Water softener~1 car attached garage w/storage cabinets~Great location near USAA, UTSA, The Medical Center, I-10~One small dog allowed; no cats please~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Kenton View have any available units?
5019 Kenton View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 Kenton View have?
Some of 5019 Kenton View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Kenton View currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Kenton View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Kenton View pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 Kenton View is pet friendly.
Does 5019 Kenton View offer parking?
Yes, 5019 Kenton View offers parking.
Does 5019 Kenton View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 Kenton View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Kenton View have a pool?
No, 5019 Kenton View does not have a pool.
Does 5019 Kenton View have accessible units?
No, 5019 Kenton View does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Kenton View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 Kenton View has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio